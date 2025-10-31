Jeffrey Epstein cultivated celebrity relationships for years. Many continued until his 2019 arrest for sex trafficking, documents show.

Many of the famous and powerful people who have long sought to publicly downplay their connections to Jeffrey Epstein in fact had more involved relationships than they've acknowledged, according to documents recently made public by Congress.

Detailed calendars, daily schedules and flight manifests were among more than 8,000 pages of documents reviewed by CBS News, providing a glimpse into Epstein's habits and relationships.

Some of those relationships spanned years and involved dozens of meetings, events, meals and travel, and now records of those interactions are spilling out into public view. Several prominent people continued to spend time with Epstein up until his arrest in 2019, even as sex trafficking accusations intensified after his 2008 "sweetheart deal" with prosecutors in Florida, which allowed Epstein to maintain his jet-set status relatively unscathed.

The exact nature of the relationships are hard, if not impossible, to characterize based on the documents. What is clear is that Epstein's life had many dimensions beyond his criminal activity — including complex financial transactions and philanthropic activity that would have attracted many suitors. And he appears to have been a prolific networker.

Among those spending considerable time in Epstein's orbit was filmmaker Woody Allen, who has said previously that his ties to Epstein were limited to social events at Epstein's home, always with Allen's wife present. Another recurring contact, Kathryn Ruemmler, a Goldman Sachs executive who was President Barack Obama's White House counsel, has said she only met with Epstein in a professional capacity.

Appointment calendars through 2019 show several meetings with self-help guru Deepak Chopra and longevity expert Dr. Peter Attia. Details from Epstein's appointments during the final two years of his life had not previously been made public. They show he continued to plan meetings with people like political strategist Steve Bannon and Hyatt executive chairman Tom Pritzker.

A love of cinema, with Woody Allen friendship at forefront

Film screenings appear frequently on Epstein's calendar. He'd attend them and would also invite friends to watch movies in his home screening room. Among the most frequent of Epstein's social companions in the years leading up to his death was filmmaker Woody Allen and his wife, Soon-Yi Previn. Epstein often went to Manhattan Film Center on Park Avenue in New York City to screen Allen's movies or watch him edit, documents show.

The records show nearly 100 instances between 2014 and 2019 in which Allen and Epstein — almost always joined by Allen's wife — were scheduled to meet or spend time together. The documents show that Allen and Previn were among Epstein's most regular social companions during that period.

A spokesperson for Allen told the Wall Street Journal in 2023 he "never had a business meeting with Epstein and not once spent time with him without Soon-Yi also being present."

When contacted by CBS News about the most recent calendar entries in Epstein's diary through 2019, Allen's spokesperson said no comment would be provided.

Jeffrey Epstein's calendar shows a trip planned with filmmaker Woody Allen, on March 26, 2014, the same day Epstein was due to update his sex offender registry identification photo.

Epstein's calendar notes travel with Allen and Previn at least nine times, including to his ranch in Albuquerque, New Mexico, and to his residence in Palm Beach, Florida. No allegations have been made that Allen or Previn knew about or were involved in any wrongdoing. In interviews, Allen has said that Epstein always had a girlfriend around him, but he did not believe those women were underage.

A source familiar with the flight logs told CBS News that some of the flights with Allen and Previn also include the names of known victims who frequently traveled with Epstein, but those passenger names are redacted in the logs that were released.

Allen provided film editing lessons to Epstein and others, according to Epstein's calendar. The calendar has a scheduled visit with Allen to the artist Jeff Koons' studio in New Jersey, though Koons told CBS News the visit never occurred. Epstein visited film sets where Allen was directing in New York and Rhode Island. Allen, Previn and Epstein were even scheduled to have dinner together on Valentine's Day in Paris one year.

Epstein, Allen and Previn's final dinner together was May 9, 2019; the guest list included Kathy Ruemmler and another guest. Two months later, Epstein was arrested at Teterboro Airport on federal sex trafficking charges.

Politics and business mixed in Epstein's calendar

Epstein was known for being a connector; he frequently met with executives, CEOs and CFOs, and helped bring others together. On his calendar, he had meetings with business titans such as Barry Sternlicht, president of Starwood Hotels & Resorts, although a spokesperson for Sternlicht told CBS News the meeting never happened and he only attended one group dinner. He was scheduled to meet with Hyatt's Tom Pritzker 28 times between 2013 and 2018. Billionaire banker Ariane de Rothschild and the investor Leon Black and were also listed.

Epstein also pulled politicians and operatives into the mix. The late New Mexico Gov. Bill Richardson maintained a relationship with Epstein at least through Sept. 19, 2016, when they were scheduled to meet for dinner. He appears on Epstein's calendar and flight logs showing travel to Epstein's New Mexico ranch.

A previously unreported log shows Richardson travelled in 2011 on Epstein's helicopter from the British Virgin Islands to the U.S. Virgin Islands. That flight log also lists Epstein and Brian Condit, Richardson's chief of staff, as a passenger, as well as three of Epstein's alleged victims, as identified by the House Oversight Committee, one with U.K. citizenship and two U.S. citizens.

Condit told CBS News the chopper flight was from Richard Branson's island to the U.S. Virgin Islands. They did not visit the private property Epstein owned there, he said. He doesn't remember who else was on the helicopter. Richardson died at age 75 in 2023.

Epstein was also in frequent contact with Ruemmler, the former Obama White House counsel who is currently chief legal officer and general counsel at the world's largest investment bank, Goldman Sachs. She has previously said, "I regret ever knowing Jeffrey Epstein."

Jeffrey Epstein's calendar shows a Feb. 16, 2018, entry referencing former White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler and a "glam squad."

Ruemmler was a partner at the law firm Latham & Watkins during the period she spent time with Epstein. Known for courting powerful people, Epstein often helped arrange business relationships. A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs has said previously that was the extent of Ruemmler's cultivation of Epstein, leveraging him for business contacts and referrals.

Epstein's calendar shows dozens of meetings and events involving Ruemmler. One note, for Feb. 6, 2018, says, "Kathy Ruemmler to have the Glam Squad to her NY apt for 9am!" It's unclear why Epstein was making note of the apparent hair and makeup appointment. Ruemmler declined to comment for this story.

A spokesperson for Goldman Sachs told CBS News, "As we've said before, and has been repeatedly reported, Ms. Ruemmler had a professional relationship with Mr. Epstein when she was the global chair of the white collar defense and investigations practice at Latham & Watkins."

"He referred business to her and they shared a common client that originated as an Epstein referral," the spokesperson said.

Jeffrey Epstein's calendar shows an April 5, 2019, appointment with former Obama White House counsel Kathryn Ruemmler, former Trump White House chief strategist Steve Bannon and filmmaker Woody Allen.

Their more than 50 meetings included appointments in Paris and St. Lucia and gatherings with some of the wealthiest and most powerful people in the world, including tech billionaire Peter Thiel, Bill Gates, former Sen. Bob Kerrey and Bannon. A spokesperson for Ruemmler denied she had ever flown with him.

Epstein's appointment calendar does not specify a purpose for his meetings with Bannon, a former White House chief strategist in the first Trump administration. Bannon has since said he filmed hours of interviews with Epstein as part of a planned documentary. A source who was close to Epstein in his final weeks told CBS News that Epstein was eager to portray himself in a redemptive light.

Epstein's schedule remained packed with powerful and famous people even as federal agents closed in. In one week in April 2019, three months before his arrest, Epstein's calendar included meetings with Ruemmler, Bannon, investment banker and commentator Robert Kuhn and lunch with Chopra. Ruemmler's last appointments with Epstein were on May 6 and May 7, 2019.

An obsession with longevity and medicine

Epstein had a deep interest in medicine, science and longevity, both on a personal level and for business. Records obtained by CBS News show he had planned as early as 2012 to launch a company focused on gene sequencing.

Chopra, the physician and prominent integrative medicine advocate, appears in Epstein's calendar at least a dozen times in 2016, 2017 and 2019.

They were scheduled to meet one-on-one on some occasions — including at least one appointment in Paris in November 2016 — and in groups on other dates. Epstein was invited to a 25th anniversary event for Skeptic Magazine, in which Chopra was featured as a discussion panelist. Two months later, Epstein invited Chopra to a dinner with Allen and his wife.

Chopra told CBS News in a statement, "Jeffrey Epstein was introduced to me by Barnaby Marsh, former CEO of the Templeton Foundation, as someone who could potentially fund research on the brain and consciousness."

Chopra said their appointments were primarily related to treatment for Epstein's struggles with sleep.

"After meeting, he shared he suffered from insomnia and expressed interest in learning meditation, which I taught him. Our meetings, focused solely on practicing meditation, lasted about 30 minutes each," Chopra said. "At my suggestion, he also visited Dr. V.S. Ramachandran's lab at [the University of California San Diego] to learn about ongoing brain research.

"While several of these institutions had received some funding from him, no projects were ever initiated as a result of our interactions. He later introduced me to Joichi Ito at the MIT Media Lab in Cambridge, Massachusetts. Ultimately, no research project was ever pursued."

Epstein's difficulty sleeping is documented in jail records from the weeks before his death. He was provided a sleep apnea breathing device, commonly known as a CPAP machine, by the jail.

Epstein also repeatedly met Peter Attia, a doctor specializing in longevity whose books have sold millions of copies.

Attia's later appointments suggest Epstein was a patient. The schedule includes notations for blood draws and follow-ups over several years. Attia was also scheduled to attend what appears to be a business meeting with a medical entrepreneur and an investor associated with the Harvard Corporation, the powerful board that runs the university. CBS News has reached out to Attia for comment.