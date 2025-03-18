Elevated fire threat continues across North Texas throughout the week

The St. Patrick's Day forecast was phenomenal, but Tuesday won't be as lucky.

Highs will be topping out in the mid-80s and winds will be gusty in the late morning continuing into the evening.

Today, winds from the south will be sustained at 20 to 30 mph but could gust up to 45 mph. This is why the National Weather Service has issued a wind advisory that will be in effect from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. across North Texas.

In addition to the wind, relative humidity levels will be low and temperatures will be above average. All these ingredients combined will lead to high fire danger on Tuesday and the rest of the week.

The most favorable conditions for the rapid growth of wildfires are in effect across the far western counties where there is a red flag warning in effect.

Wednesday morning, a front will move through and cool temperatures off significantly. Highs for Wednesday and the start of spring on Thursday will be seasonable.

Throughout the rest of the week, elevated fire danger will be expected. The next chance of rainfall isn't in the forecast until Sunday, stay tuned.