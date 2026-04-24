Isolated strong to severe storms possible all weekend for North Texas, bringing hail and high winds

Friday is off to a breezy and mild start, with temperatures in the 70s areawide. Partly cloudy skies will close out the workweek, along with a CAP in place for storms.

A boundary will push as far south as DFW, and as it does this, it may erode some of the CAP and provide some fuel for an isolated storm or two to develop. Wind and hail will be the two main threats, along with a non-zero tornado threat.

The best chances for storms later Friday will still be to the northeast.

Looking ahead to the weekend, there's a 20-30% chance of storms, but any storms that develop have the potential to be severe.

Level 1 and 2 risks are in place for this weekend, with wind and hail being the two main threats, with any storms that do fire up east of a dryline sitting out to our west.

Saturday looks to be the best chance for any storm to enter the metroplex later in the day.

A higher resolution model has consistently shown storm chances Saturday afternoon into the early evening across North Texas.

Also, temperatures are expected to be in the upper 80s to near 90° this weekend, with muggy conditions both days.

Monday, temperatures will be mostly in the 90s, with a break from any storm activity until Tuesday.