Chilly start to workweek as temperatures struggle to climb into the 50s across North Texas

It's a chilly start to the workweek with some areas of North Texas waking up to a light freeze. Jackets will be needed Monday morning and into the afternoon as high temperatures struggle to escape the upper 50s.

Meanwhile, on the East Coast, millions are under a blizzard warning after over a foot of snow fell overnight, with up to another foot possible across New England throughout the day.

Fortunately, DFW will not experience any of that weather. It stays quiet this week with no chances of rain for the next seven days.

Temperatures will warm into the mid-70s by Tuesday, with morning temperatures close to 40°. Expect winds gusting up to 35 mph on Tuesday, and with how dry it's been, the fire threat is returning to the forecast.

By Wednesday, temperatures will be in the 80s again, and then a dry cold front moves through, dropping temperatures into the 70s on Thursday.