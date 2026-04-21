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Widespread heavy rain to move through North Texas, impacting commutes

By
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino
Michael Autovino joined the First Alert Weather Team in November 2025 as the weekday morning meteorologist. He is so happy to be back in the Dallas-Fort Worth area after previously working for CBS in 2023. He is a member of the American Meteorological Society and National Weather Association.
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Michael Autovino

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It's a First Alert Weather Day for North Texas due to widespread disruptive rain that will impact the morning commute. Expect light to moderate rain throughout the morning with ponding possible on roadways. Grab the rain gear on the way out the door and leave a little earlier.

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Rain coverage will be at its peak throughout the morning, with a few lingering showers by the afternoon. Around 0.25" to 0.75" of rain is expected. Temperatures will struggle to escape the lower 60s.

By Wednesday and Thursday, the chance of rain drops, then a chance of strong to severe storms increases again on Friday and lingers into the weekend with a dryline set up out west.

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While rain chances won't be too impressive, any of these storms that fire up do have the potential to turn severe. Rain chances are only at 20% to 30% into this weekend.

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