North Texas pushes ahead on World Cup prep as funding, security questions persist

North Texas leaders say they're pushing ahead with preparations for the 2026 FIFA World Cup even as questions linger over federal funding and security plans with just 100 days until kickoff.

"If you ask anybody who's been married, as you get closer and closer to that wedding, the more hectic and chaotic it gets," Arlington Mayor Jim Ross said.

If the World Cup is a wedding, Ross joked, he might as well be the groom. He appeared calm as he looked ahead to what he called one of the most important moments for his city.

"All eyes of the world are going to be here, but we're ready for it, we're definitely ready for it," Ross said.

Funding delays not slowing plans

Funding delays from Washington don't appear to concern him.

"We are cautiously optimistic that they're going to get everything worked out just fine and we'll get all the monies flowing down as they should," Ross said.

He added that safety remains a top priority as the region prepares for an influx of fans.

"You'd be crazy not to be concerned about stuff," Ross said. "We do major events in Arlington all the time, and at all of those events, safety is on the front part of our brain."

Organizing committee echoes safety focus

North Texas FIFA World Cup Organizing Committee President Monica Paul echoed those concerns.

"I can assure you that safety and security are of our utmost concern; we want to ensure that this World Cup is safe and secure, not only for the fans but for our residents as well," Paul said.

Paul also addressed the FEMA funding delays, saying the committee is continuing its preparations and expects the federal dollars to support equipment purchases and staffing.

North Texas will host nine World Cup matches, including a semifinal.

The first game kicks off June 14.