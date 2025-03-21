Watch CBS News
City of Dallas names 5 finalists for police chief

The City of Dallas has named five finalists for consideration for police chief, nearly six months after former police chief Eddie Garcia announced he was leaving for an assistant city manager job in Austin. 

The finalists, chosen by City Manager Kimberly Tobert, were narrowed down from 25 candidates, according to the city. The candidates include Michael Igo, who has been serving as interim police chief since Oct. 18, 2024.

The five candidates:

  1. Roberto Arredondo, Jr. – chief of police, Carrollton Police Department  
  2. Brian Boetig – retired assistant director, Federal Bureau of Investigation 
  3. Daniel C. Comeaux – special agent in charge of the Drug Enforcement Agency's Houston Field Division  
  4. Michael T. Igo – interim chief of police, Dallas Police Department  
  5. Catrina M. Shead – assistant chief, Dallas Police Department  

Tolbert will choose the new chief the second week in April, the city said.

"This search has produced an impressive pool of candidates with proven law enforcement leadership experience from a variety of agencies across the country," said Tolbert. "Through the next step in this process, we will gain valuable insight into each candidate's vision for continuing to make Dallas one of the safest large cities in the U.S., how they plan to attract and retain top talent, and innovate within the department."  

Each of the finalists will participate in a meet and greet with city council, members of a feedback panel, community representatives, city officials and more. 

Click here for more information about each of the candidates.

