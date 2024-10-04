City of Dallas names interim police chief ahead of Eddie Garcia's departure

The City of Dallas has named an interim police chief.

Current Dallas Police Executive Assistant Chief Michael Igo will serve as the interim police chief, effective at the end of the day Oct. 18, according to Dallas Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert.

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia plans to leave his position before his agreement with the city ends in May 2027 and start a new city management role in Austin before the end of the year.

Igo has 33 years of law enforcement experience, all with the Dallas Police Department.

In 1997, he was promoted to senior corporal and from there went on to become a sergeant, lieutenant, major, deputy chief and assistant chief. He was promoted to executive assistant chief earlier this year.

"It is an honor to be named as Interim Dallas Police Chief. I want to thank Interim City Manager Kimberly Bizor Tolbert for this assignment and her confidence in me," said Igo. "For the last three decades, I have remained committed to the safety of this great City and its residents. I look forward to serving in this new capacity, and will continue prioritizing crime reduction, and recruiting the best and brightest that this country has to offer."