Dallas seeks visionary, community-oriented leader in nationwide police chief search

DALLAS — The City of Dallas is in the midst of a nationwide search for its next chief of police, with the community gaining insight into the qualities desired in the new leader.

"The next chief has to be committed to bridging the gap and building relationships," said Jesuorobo Enobakhare, former chairman of the City of Dallas Community and Police Oversight Board.

Enobakhare shared his thoughts with CBS News Texas on the search, noting the demanding nature of the position.

"It's very important to have a compassionate, community-based police force and a police chief who is focused and believes in them," he said.

In a brochure released last week, City Manager Kimberly Tolbert outlined the ideal candidate's qualities, emphasizing the need for experience in building a culture of continuous improvement and accountability. The candidate should be forward-thinking, focused, and driven to ensure department policies align with contemporary best practices in policing.

Tolbert also highlighted other essential qualities, including visionary leadership, commitment to community policing, operational excellence with strategies for violent crime and recruitment, and being an inspirational and ethical role model.

"We want to make sure that a civilian force is heard and they have feedback against police," Enobakhare said.

Recruitment remains a significant challenge, especially after voters passed a proposition in the fall requiring the city to maintain a police force of at least 4,000 officers. "He or she's going to be pulling in not only powering those 4,000 officers but actually giving them something to do," Enobakhare noted.

He advised the next chief to prioritize protecting free speech. "A police chief must keep the residents safe and create a safe space for them to exercise their First Amendment rights," he said.

The city's selection process will begin in mid-March. Next week, the city plans to launch a regional and local search for the next Dallas Fire-Rescue Chief, with details to be released soon.