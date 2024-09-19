Police Chief Eddie Garcia to leave Dallas by the end of the year, sources say

Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia on the keys to success, improvement and the future

DALLAS — Dallas Police Chief Eddie Garcia has plans to leave Dallas before his agreement with the city ends in May 2027, multiple sources told CBS News Texas.

The sources said that Garcia plans to leave his position before the end of 2024, taking a job in city management in Austin.

CBS News Texas has reached out to the City of Dallas and the Dallas Police Department.

In spring, rumors swirled around about other Texas cities wanting Garcia as their chief of police.

CBS News Texas previously reported that Houston was courting Garcia to take over its police department, after the departure of its chief.

In an interview with CBS News Texas earlier this year, Garcia shared that Dallas would be his last go around as a police chief.

Born in Puerto Rico, Garcia was appointed to the position in 2021 and is the first Latino to serve as Dallas police chief in the department's 140-year history, according to the DPD website.