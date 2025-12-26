More record highs possible for North Texas before cold front brings drastic change

Christmas Day wound up tying for the second-warmest ever recorded in North Texas, with highs hitting 80.

More record warmth is expected Friday, with a forecast high of 84; The current record is 83. Saturday could also beat or match the record high.

A strong cold front will move through North Texas on Sunday, bringing strong winds and the chance for isolated storms late in the day. The better chances for storms are to the south and east. If there are any storms, they are not expected to be severe.

The cold front will head to a drastic drop in temperatures. The high for Monday will be in 40s, and feels-like temperatures will be in the 20s for the morning commute.

New Year's Eve looks comfortable with temperatures in the 40s and 50s. Temperatures turn mild for the first few days of January before falling back to seasonable levels for the second week of the month.