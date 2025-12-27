Another record-breaking day? DFW will see temperatures in the 80s Saturday ahead of a cold front

Saturday, there's potential to tie or break the previous record of 82° that was set in 2005.

The forecast is 82° with sunshine and a few clouds to begin the weekend. The average high for this time of year is 56°.

On Sunday, temperatures will be a few degrees cooler, and there will be plenty of clouds in the sky. Winds will increase throughout the day as a cold front moves through by the afternoon/evening. Isolated showers and storms will be possible as this front moves through, along with gusts up to 50 mph.

This cold front will drop temperatures Monday morning into the 30s with feels-like temperatures in the 20s once the wind is factored in. The Red River Counties will feel like the teens.

After the cool start on Monday, there will be one more cold start on Tuesday before temperatures slowly climb back above average by New Year's Eve. Expect pleasant conditions for outdoor plans in the evening with temperatures falling into the 40s by midnight.