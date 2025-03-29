Severe storm chances increase late Saturday into Sunday across North Texas

Saturday night, isolated storms and large hail will be possible. More severe weather will be possible Sunday and Wednesday of next week.

A beautiful day is expected, but conditions will change late Saturday night. Clouds will clear throughout the day, allowing the sun to shine. The high for the day is expected to top off around 84 degrees for DFW. Winds will be from the south 10 to 15 mph with gusts up to 25 mph.

The southerly wind is pumping moisture from the Gulf across North Texas, which will play a role in the storm potential later Saturday night. A dryline setup keeps conditions dry to the west, leading to high fire danger and a moister air mass further to the east.

There is a capping inversion in place, but if the cap is broken, a few isolated storms will ignite. These storms have the potential of producing large hail, as well as gusty winds. The timing of the storm potential will be late Saturday night into early Sunday morning.

Sunday is a First Alert Weather Day due to the risk of more severe storms. The threat will be highest to the east of the I-35 corridor, where isolated to scattered storms with large hail and gusty winds will be possible. The strongest storms will start to pop up in the late afternoon and continue to push to the east by the evening.

After the front moves through on Sunday, cooler temperatures and perfect weather are forecast for Monday. However, another unsettled weather pattern starts on the first day of April, bringing another severe weather potential on Wednesday.

