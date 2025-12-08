After a cold start to the week in North Texas, temperatures to return to above average

Most of North Texas started Monday morning around freezing, but temperatures will rise into the afternoon.

Some dense fog in parts of the region lifted as the sun came up.

There are a few clouds in the sky for the eastern part of North Texas this morning. Cloud cover will decrease in the afternoon, allowing for mostly sunny skies. Monday's temperatures will reach the low to mid-50s, a few degrees below the typical high for this time of the year of 59 degrees.

On Tuesday, winds will come out of the south with gusts up to 20 mph. The southerly wind combined with a developing ridge of high pressure will lead to a warm-up this week.

Temperatures will climb into the upper 60s by the end of the week. However, a cold front will swing through Friday and cool temperatures off for the weekend. There is a slight chance for some showers, but confidence is low.