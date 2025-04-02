Severe storms, hail and tornado threats continue in North Texas through the week

Strong to severe storm threats in North Texas from Wednesday to Saturday

Showers have mostly tapered for the evening, and now our focus shifts to the overnight hours, as our cold front lifts back through North Texas as a warm front.

This looks to bring scattered showers and thunderstorms, mostly starting after midnight, and lasting through early afternoon Thursday.

We will have the chance for strong to severe storms during this timeframe, with large hail and damaging wind gusts being the primary threats. We also have an isolated tornado threat.

Those threats will hold in place for the next several days, as an area of low pressure moves in, bringing heavier and more widespread rain throughout the day Friday, and into the first half of Saturday.

This will bring a threat of flooding to parts of North Texas by the weekend, with some hefty rain totals for parts of the area.

Eventually, a cold front works through this weekend, and drier air starts to filter in by Sunday.

We'll be much colder, however, with highs only reaching the upper 50s for Sunday.