Quiet Monday for North Texas before more severe weather chances return Tuesday

After a very active weekend with over 100 storm reports consisting of wind, hail, and tornado reports, we will be off to a quiet start to the workweek. The two tornadoes were the EF-2 in Runaway Bay — which had max winds of 135 mph — and the EF-1 in Springtown, with max winds of 105 mph.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

For Monday morning, we are breezy, warm, and mostly cloudy, with temperatures in the 70s. Highs today likely will break our previous record of 92°, which was set back in 1987. We're forecasting a high of 93°, and once you factor in the humidity, it will feel like the middle 90s. We are mainly dry throughout the day, with the chance for isolated late afternoon/early evening storms. The severe weather threat is well to the northeast later today, including Lamar, Delta, and Hopkins counties, but if storms form tonight near D/FW — which is what one of our high resolution models is trying to do — they could pack a punch. The severe threat for today is wind and hail.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

Tuesday will be a First Alert Weather Day due to the potential for strong to severe storms areawide. We have a dryline out to the west and then a cold front that will move through and increase our severe potential. Wind and hail will be the two main threats along with a low, but non-zero tornado risk.

CBS News Texas

CBS News Texas

On Wednesday we'll see temperatures fall into the 70s and continue to cool down through Friday. Periods of rain and storms, with the potential for heavy rain at times will be likely on Thursday and Friday. We will watch for the need for First Alert Weather Days due to disruptive rain. As of now we dry out just in time for the weekend.