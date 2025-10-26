Watch CBS News
Few showers lingers as dense fog, cooler temperatures move into North Texas

Lauren Bostwick
Meteorologist Lauren Bostwick joined the First Alert Weather Team as the weekend meteorologist in June of 2025.
A First Alert was issued until 10 a.m. Saturday morning, due to thick fog and significantly reduced visibility. Drive slowly and use low-beam headlights if you're planning on driving during that time.

thumbnail-dense-fog-advisory.png

The fog will lift by Saturday afternoon with daytime heating. Temperatures are expected to be seasonal, reaching the mid-70s as the high. A few clouds will be in the sky, but only counties to the northeast of DFW have a 20% chance of rain. 

thumbnail-dma-highs-sky-and-precip-today-2.png

The low-pressure system that brought heavy rain to North Texas is shifting eastward, but another system is on the way.

Monday, there will be a sizable cloud deck across the area in the morning, but clouds will decrease throughout the day. The morning low will be near 59 degrees, and the afternoon high will be in the upper 70s.

Tuesday, a cold front will move through the area, producing some showers and bringing cooler temperatures.

By Wednesday, the cooler and drier airmass settles. This will be the first time North Texas will see a low in the 40s in months. Cooler-than-average temperatures are expected to continue through Halloween. Not too scary a forecast. 

am-7-day-15.png

