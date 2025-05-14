Dallas Cowboys to host Texas native Patrick Mahomes, Kansas City Chiefs on Thanksgiving

An All-American showdown will take place on Thanksgiving Day – the Dallas Cowboys are set to host the Kansas Chiefs at AT&T Stadium. The exclusive announcement was made Wednesday on CBS Mornings.

The matchup is also a homecoming for Chiefs' star quarterback and Texas native Patrick Mahomes, who will play in Arlington for the first time since his pro career began.

Mahomes has only faced the Cowboys once, in 2021, when the Chiefs won 19-9 in Kansas City. Dallas QB Dak Prescott went scoreless in the game.

The Cowboys, who are no strangers to playing on Thanksgiving every year since 1966, will try and get their revenge on their home turf at 3:30 p.m. CT on Nov. 27. You can watch on CBS or Paramount+.

This is the second surprise schedule announcement this week. On Monday, the NFL surprised fans by revealing that the Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles in their home opener on Thursday, Sept. 4.

This season will mark the debut of major new additions to the team, including new head coach Brian Schottenheimer, wide receiver George Pickens, who was recently traded from the Steelers and first-round draft pick offensive lineman Tyler Booker.

The NFL will release the entire 2025 schedule at 7 p.m. CT on Wednesday.

Will it be the Cowboys' year? Time will tell.