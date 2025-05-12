Dallas Cowboys learn week 1 opponent for 2025 NFL season 2 days early

The NFL surprised fans early Monday morning with an announcement of the opening game of the 2025 season.

The Dallas Cowboys will take on the Philadelphia Eagles on Thursday, Sept. 4. The league continues its practice of kicking off the season with a home game for the reigning Super Bowl champion on the Thursday night before the first Sunday of the season.

🚨 EAGLES VS. COWBOYS TO KICK OFF THE 2025 SEASON 🚨#Kickoff2025 pic.twitter.com/PEHaVYvlxB — NFL (@NFL) May 12, 2025

Monday's announcement was a treat for Cowboys fans, who were expecting to learn the schedule on Wednesday. The league announced May 14 as the schedule release date during last month's NFL Draft.

The game will mark the debut for major new additions to the Cowboys including wide receiver George Pickens, first-round draft pick offensive lineman Tyler Booker and new head coach Brian Schottenheimer.

The Cowboys will hope to avoid another embarrassment against the Eagles; Both of their matchups in the 2024 season were lopsided Eagles victories with a combined score of 75-13. However, the Cowboys were missing quarterback Dak Prescott in both games due to injury.

The Cowboys' week 1 matchup against the Eagles will kick off at 7:20 p.m. CT on NBC.