Dallas Cowboys name Brian Schottenheimer as next head coach

Who will be the next Dallas Cowboys head coach? CBS Sports Texas experts weigh in

Who will be the next Dallas Cowboys head coach? CBS Sports Texas experts weigh in

Who will be the next Dallas Cowboys head coach? CBS Sports Texas experts weigh in

FRISCO – The Dallas Cowboys named Brian Schottenheimer as the next head coach, the team announced Friday night.

The 51-year-old has been the team's offensive coordinator for the past two seasons. Schottenheimer will take over for Mike McCarthy, whose contract expired earlier this month. McCarthy and team owner Jerry Jones mutually agreed to part ways.

The job will be Schottenheimer's first time taking over an entire team, but he has 14 years of experience as an offensive coordinator, with stints on four different teams since 2006. He has also been a quarterbacks coach in the NFL.

The Cowboys said there will be an official introductory press conference on Monday at 11 a.m.

Congrats, Coach Schottenheimer! ⭐️



Tune in to the official introductory press conference Monday, January 27th at 11am CT.#DallasCowboys | 📰: https://t.co/VFHlroDWjz pic.twitter.com/2D7MM7nIMZ — Dallas Cowboys (@dallascowboys) January 25, 2025

Schottenheimer's father Marty was a head coach in the NFL for 21 years. He retired from coaching in 2006 and died in 2021 at age 77.

In choosing Schottenheimer, the Cowboys passed on other candidates like Philadelphia Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore, who was a player and coach for the Cowboys. The team also interviewed former Minnesota Vikings head coach Leslie Frazier and former New York Jets head coach Robert Saleh.

University of Colorado head coach Deion Sanders, a Cowboys legend as a player, was also rumored to be in the running.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.