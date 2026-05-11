Dallas Cowboys to open the 2026 NFL season facing the New York Giants in primetime

The Dallas Cowboys will face off against an old rival to kick off the 2026 NFL season.

The NFL announced Monday morning that America's Team will head to New Jersey to take on the New York Giants on Sunday night, Sept. 13 at 7:20 p.m.

With Giants QB Jaxson Dart entering his second year in the league, paired with playmakers like WR Malik Nabors and RB Cam Skattebo who missed time due to injury last season, the game will be an early test for the Cowboys' revamped defense under new coordinator Christian Parker.

The Giants will also be looking to come out strong under their new coach John Harbaugh, who they signed after the Baltimore Ravens decided to let him go after last season.

The Week 1 game is the Cowboys' second to be announced for the 2026 season; The Cowboys will face the Ravens in Week 3 in the first-ever NFL game in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. The NFL's full 2026 schedule will be released on Thursday.