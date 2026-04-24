Cowboys draft Michigan edge rusher Jaishawn Barham in third round

The Dallas Cowboys selected University of Michigan edge rusher Jaishawn Barham in the third round of the 2026 NFL Draft on Friday, taking him with the No. 92 overall pick.

The 6‑foot‑3, 240‑pound Barham's selection comes a day after Dallas added Ohio State safety Caleb Downs with the No. 11 pick and Central Florida edge rusher Malachi Lawrence later in the first round, continuing the team's early emphasis on defense.

COLLEGE PARK, MARYLAND - NOVEMBER 22: Jaishawn Barham #1 of the Michigan Wolverines watches the game against the Maryland Terrapins at SECU Stadium on November 22, 2025 in College Park, Maryland. G Fiume / Getty Images

About Jaishawn Barham

Barham, a 22‑year‑old former four‑star recruit and top‑10 linebacker nationally coming out of Saint Frances Academy in Baltimore, began his career at Maryland, where he was a Freshman All‑American and an immediate starter.

After transferring to Michigan, he became known for his hybrid versatility, with the ability to play off‑ball linebacker or rush off the edge.

He earned honorable mention All‑Big Ten honors and was a four‑time Michigan Defensive Player of the Week.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.