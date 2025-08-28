Evening cold front to bring rain to North Texas, prompting severe storm threat for some

Temperatures hover around 100 degrees before rain, cooler days in DFW

The humidity and hot temperatures are back in North Texas.

Afternoon highs will climb into the upper 90s with "feels-like" temperatures up to 104 degrees.

CBS News Texas

Most of Thursday will be dry with a mix of sun and clouds and breezy southwesterly winds.

Heading into the evening, a cold front will drop south from Oklahoma, bringing rain and storms to the area.

CBS News Texas

There is a marginal risk for an isolated severe storm along the Red River with gusty winds and small hail possible.

A slight risk has been added for the northeast areas, where stronger storms are expected.

CBS News Texas

As the front and storms track south through the evening, they are expected to weaken, but heavy rain and gusty winds are still possible in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex.

Cooler air will move in behind the front for Friday into the weekend.

Scattered storms remain possible tomorrow, but the better rain chances arrive Saturday as the remnants of the Pacific storm Juliette move into the area.

It won't be a washout, but it is a good idea to have backup indoor plans in case showers move into your area.

CBS News Texas