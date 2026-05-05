Watch Live: Closing arguments are set for Tuesday in Tanner Horner's murder trial sentencing

Tanner Horner's defense attorneys have their last chance to convince a Tarrant County jury to spare Horner from the death penalty.

After weeks of testimony, much of it graphic, intense and emotional, closing arguments will take place in Horner's murder trial sentencing Tuesday morning.

As the trial was about to begin last month, Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder for killing 7-year-old Athena Strand. He also pleaded guilty to aggravated kidnapping.

Horner was working as a FedEx delivery driver when, on Nov. 30, 2022, he went to the girl's home to deliver a package containing a Christmas gift. She was reported missing, and her body was found days later. Authorities tracked down Horner, who initially claimed he hit her with his truck, then he panicked and killed her after she witnessed him doing cocaine.

Prosecutors now say the story was a fabrication. Instead, they allege that Horner abducted Strand and presented evidence that he raped her before strangling her.

Horner's defense team has presented evidence of his traumatic childhood and struggles with autism and mental health disorders as mitigating factors in trying to show jurors he should not be sent to death row.

After closing arguments, the jury will begin deliberations. The judge is expected to order the jury to be sequestered if they do not reach a decision by the end of Tuesday

How to watch the Tanner Horner trial closing arguments

Closing arguments will be live on the CBS Texas YouTube channel and the player above.