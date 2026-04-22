Tanner Horner's mother takes stand as defense begins case to avoid death penalty in Athena Strand murder

Tanner Horner's defense attorneys began presenting their case on Wednesday as they aim to convince the jury to spare him from the death penalty.

Earlier this month, Horner pleaded guilty to capital murder and aggravated kidnapping in the death of 7-year-old Athena Strand as the trial was about to begin.

After the jury heard from an expert witness on mental health and prisoners, the second witness to take the stand was Horner's mother. Wednesday marked the first time Athena Strand's mother and Tanner Horner's mother were in the courtroom together.

Mother describes drug use, Tanner Horner's upbringing

She was not identified by name, and attorneys only referred to her as Mrs. Horner. The video feed from the courtroom was also blurred in order to obscure her face.

Horner testified about difficulties during her upbringing. She shared that she was born to a teen mother, her parents divorced when she was a year old, and her stepfather sexually abused her. Horner also described years of drug abuse and mental health issues; she used heroin for 25 years and is now on methadone.

"I used everything I could get my hands on," Mrs. Horner said. "It wasn't a good lifestyle."

She also said she has been diagnosed with bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder.

After a stint in rehab and dropping out of high school, she met Tanner Horner's father, Terry, as a teenager when she was working at a Fort Worth strip club. She said Terry Horner, who died in an accident two years ago, raped her on the night they met, but she eventually married him when she was 19.

"It wasn't for love," she said.

Mrs. Horner testified that she did not know she was pregnant with Tanner Horner until she was about 8.5 weeks along. Until then, she had been drinking alcohol and using drugs regularly. After she found out she was pregnant, Mrs. Horner said she gave up alcohol and most drugs, but smoked cigarettes and marijuana throughout her pregnancy.

She also testified that she kept using drugs during Tanner Horner's childhood, including meth and cocaine, and was arrested on drug and prostitution charges and went to jail for drugs.

When Tanner Horner was a child, Mrs. Horner said he had a hard time making friends and communicating with other kids. He was diagnosed with Asperger syndrome and ADHD.

The defense showed pictures of Tanner Horner as a child, then the court abruptly took a lunch break.

After the break, Mrs. Horner testified about family issues that Tanner Horner experienced growing up, including bullying at school. She also described how Tanner Horner and his younger brother lived with her parents for parts of their childhood.

They then discussed Tanner Horner becoming a father. Mrs. Horner said he loved his son. She also said Tanner Horner and his girlfriend, his son's mother, had financial issues, which strained their relationship.

Tanner Horner's mother on murder of Athena Strand

The defense then asked Mrs. Horner if she was angry with Tanner Horner, knowing what he pleaded guilty to.

"I am so mad at him. I want to just tear his ass up... She was just a baby," she said through tears.

When asked if she still loved Tanner, she replied, "Of course, I love my son. I don't love who did that, though. I don't know who that was."

After that exchange, the defense passed the witness. The court took a short break so Mrs. Horner could compose herself, then prosecutors began their questioning.

The prosecution asked more questions about Tanner Horner's upbringing, then asked Mrs. Horner what her understanding was of what happened in the case.

"At first, I believed what my son told me," she said.

"And what did he tell you?" the prosecution asked.

"That he abducted the little girl, he panicked and strangled her," Mrs. Horner said.

Mrs. Horner acknowledged that she had watched the live stream of the trial, and the prosecutor asked what her understanding is now.

"I don't know what to say, I'm so sorry," she said, sobbing.

Mrs. Horner was then excused from the stand.

The defense then called Tanner Horner's great-aunt Dottie; his father was her nephew. Dottie testified that her brother had a drug problem and spent time in jail during Terry Horner's childhood. The trial ended for the day shortly after.