Defense focuses on Tanner Horner's background, mental health in sentencing phase of trial

In week four of Tanner Horner's murder trial for the murder of 7-year-old Athena Strand, the defense focused on witness testimony from those who knew Horner before the crime.

Horner pleaded guilty Tuesday, April 7, to killing Athena Strand, abruptly ending what was expected to be an emotional capital murder trial in Tarrant County and shifting the case directly into the sentencing phase, where jurors will now decide whether he should face the death penalty.

In this punishment phase of the trial, the defense is trying to humanize Horner for the jury.

Testimony focused on Tanner Horner's background, mental health, and behavior across school, church, relationships, and forensic evaluation.

Special education staff described him as a student with autism who needed academic and behavioral support, but graduated from high school. A former Azle ISD special educator testified that Horner needed redirection and help de-escalating situations.

"There must have been at least two incidents where redirection didn't work because he has a violation of fighting and mutual combat," said Marie, the Azle ISD special educator, who is not being identified.

A pastor and former girlfriend portrayed him as generally kind but emotionally reactive under stress, with a history of family instability and faith community involvement. The pastor astor described a young man he said was loved by his church and loved music

Together, their testimony offered the jury different perspectives on the defendant facing a possible death sentence.

Monday afternoon, a speech-language expert called by the defense testified about what she called profound communication deficits in Horner, but also told jurors that autism is not an excuse for this offense.

Testimony will resume Tuesday.