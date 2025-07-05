Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott to provide update on Central Texas flooding

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to provide an update on the search and rescue efforts in Central Texas after deadly flooding swept across the area on Friday. The press conference is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. CT and will be carried live in the player at the top of this page.

Rescuers scoured flooded riverbanks littered with mangled trees Saturday and turned over rocks in the search for more than two dozen children from a girls' camp and many others missing after a wall of water blasted down a river in the Texas Hill Country. The storm killed at least 27 people, including nine children.

The destructive fast-moving waters rose 26 feet in just 45 minutes before daybreak Friday, washing away homes and vehicles. The danger was not over as torrential rains continued pounding communities outside San Antonio on Saturday and flash flood warnings and watches remained in effect.

Searchers used helicopters, boats and drones to look for victims and to rescue stranded people in trees and from camps isolated by washed-out roads.

"People need to know today will be a hard day," said Kerrville Mayor Joe Herring, Jr. "Please pray for our community."

Authorities were coming under growing scrutiny Saturday over whether the camps and residents in places long vulnerable to flooding received proper warning and whether enough preparations were made.

The hills along the Guadalupe River in central Texas are dotted with century-old youth camps and campgrounds where generations of families have come to swim and enjoy the outdoors. The area is especially popular around the July Fourth holiday, making it more difficult to know how many are missing.

"We don't even want to begin to estimate at this time," said City Manager Dalton Rice said on Saturday morning.