Celina ISD names new high school head football coach, Marc Bindel

After more than two months of searching, Celina ISD has announced a new head football coach for Celina High School following a child sexual abuse scandal that rocked the community.

Marc Bindel will be formally welcomed as both the head coach and athletic coordinator at a March 30 school board meeting. He'll have the opportunity to speak with players, coaches and staff as soon as possible, school officials said.

Former leader left amid scrutiny over son's arrest

Celina ISD's former athletic director and high school head football coach, Bill Elliott, announced he was leaving in January 2026. His departure came after his son and football coach, Caleb Elliott, was arrested and charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse involving middle school students.

Since his son's arrest, Bill Elliott had been on paid, non-disciplinary leave during an investigation into the school and its staff surrounding their actions.

Elliott decided it was best to resign from his role.

Now, the district is hoping its newly appointed athletic director, Brent Whitson, along with Bindel, can shine a light back on football, instead of the child sex investigation that pushed its former leader to retire.

Whitson began his role on Monday, March 23.

Renewed faith in new leaders

Bindel brings his over a decade of coaching experience to help lead the program. Before joining Celina, Bindel was the head football coach and campus coordinator in Wichita Falls ISD. He has 99 career football wins, 16 consecutive playoff appearances and 21 playoff wins.

"His ability to build community throughout the athletic programs he has led, his commitment to developing young men and women in all sports, and his sustained success all align perfectly with our expectations for Bobcat Athletics," Celina ISD Superintendent Tom Maglisceau said in a statement.

"Coach Bindel is a proven leader who understands how to build and sustain excellence across an entire athletic program," Whitson said.

Bindel shared that he's honored to join Celina and is "passionate about developing student-athletes into outstanding adults."