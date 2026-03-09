New Celina ISD athletic director vows to rebuild trust after scandal

Celina football is the epitome of Friday Night Lights: a powerhouse program built on championships and community pride. But that legacy has recently been overshadowed by a sex scandal involving a former middle school coach that sparked a police investigation and a district review.

Now, a new leader is stepping in. Celina Independent School District's new athletic director, Brent Whitson, is talking about leading the program forward and rebuilding trust.

AMELIA MUGAVERO: What does it mean for you to be standing on this field?

BRENT WHITSON: Means I'm part of the lore in Texas football

For Whitson, football has been his life's work, spending more than 30 years in athletics across North Texas and Oklahoma, most recently leading Denison's program.

"I haven't worked a day since 1996," he said.

Celina football faces a new chapter after scandal

But taking the reins in Celina comes with pressure. The powerhouse program is trying to move forward after a sex scandal that rocked the community.

"Job one for me is taking care of kids," Whitson said. "Job two for me right now is this place and the unique challenge is regaining public trust."

Former middle school coach Caleb Elliott has been charged and indicted on sex crimes involving more than 30 young boys. Lawsuits and allegations still loom over the program.

Whitson says trust starts with transparency.

"I want to get in front of as many parents as I possibly can, in on all facets of this thing," said Whitson. "I got half of them throwing arrows at me and half of them blowing kisses. I just have to trust that I'm going to win over all of them."

He says that it starts with listening and eventually sitting down with the parents and students affected by Caleb Elliott's alleged actions.

"I've never been in a situation where history puts you in this situation, and they ask you to go forward, and fix whatever you can," said Whitson. "And then give kids their opportunity to succeed."

Rebuilding community trust

AMELIA MUGAVERO: So in this new era of transparency that you're willing to lead, how will you address that past fear of retaliation?

BRENT WHITSON: I won't be afraid to address their concerns. It doesn't mean that we can always fix what their fears are based in. But we will never, ever be afraid to sit down and talk to somebody.

He also says stronger oversight will be key, making sure coaches can mentor students without crossing lines.

"Don't be afraid to spend some time with the kids. Do it two on one," Whitson said. "Give the coaches the security of knowing that we're not going to put them in a situation that compromises them."

For 33 years, Celina athletics was led by Bill Elliott, Caleb Elliott's father, who served as both athletic director and head coach before retiring in January.

Now the district is splitting those roles and searching for a new head coach as Celina moves up from 4A to 5A this fall.

"I'm focused. We're focused," said Whitsone. "That's why the rearview mirror is this big and the windshields this big."

Still, Whitson says he plans to sit down with Bill Elliott to understand the foundation on which the program was built.

"I want to know what his vision inside the program was and be as close to that because he knows Celina better than anybody," Whitson said.

As Celina looks ahead to its next chapter, Whitson says his role is simple.

"If I do it right and I stay out of the way, then this will be a big moment."