Arrest report reveals new allegations against former Celina teacher and coach, Caleb Elliott amid student child porn scandal

More horrifying accounts from students are emerging about what they claim to have endured at the hands of former teacher and coach Caleb Elliott inside a Celina middle school.

CBS News Texas has obtained the most recent arrest affidavit from the latest criminal charge facing Caleb Elliott.

New allegations surface against former Celina coach

The document reveals yet another instance of the former coach allegedly using discipline to get a child to perform for his sexual gratification.

This student in question is only 13 years old and came forward to have a forensic interview with investigators just 10 days ago.

He outlined what another student has already reported, which is that Caleb Elliott was allegedly doing a lot more than just secretly recording students undressing in a boys' locker room.

Just last week, authorities filed a second charge of sexual performance of a child against Caleb Elliott.

In the new arrest report, Caleb Elliott allegedly accused a 13-year-old boy at Moore Middle School "of throwing soap on the wall in the shower. The victim stated that this was not true, but the defendant did not believe him."

The arrest warrant goes on to say, "The defendant ordered the victim to complete thirty (30) burpees. The victim was naked at the time and requested to get dressed. The defendant denied the victim's request to put clothes on and stated, 'No, you're not allowed to get dressed until you do your burpees.'"

Caleb Elliott allegedly moved his focus to another middle school student and "made him complete the same exercise, naked."

Attorney says victims traumatized, accountability needed

"On a weekly basis, we're learning more about this predator," said civil attorney Quentin Brogdon. "He is every parent's worst nightmare

Brogdon is representing the parents of nearly two dozen boys who were allegedly secretly video recorded by Caleb Elliott while they were undressing in the school's locker room.

"This is just another in a long line of dominoes to fall, and we are all waiting for the next one to fall," Brogdon said.

The 26-year-old resigned from Celina ISD after the video allegations came to light in early October.

Since then, the son of Celina Head Football Coach Bill Elliott has also faced federal child porn charges.

While Celina's police chief says there's no evidence anyone within the school district overlooked Caleb Elliott's behavior, the attorney for the students says the latest allegations make that hard to believe.

"These young men have been traumatized for life, there's no getting around that, and the responsibility belongs on two doorsteps: the doorstep of Caleb Elliott and the school district that empowered and enabled and emboldened him to commit his perverted acts," said Brogdon.

Sources say another civil lawsuit against Celina ISD is expected to be filed later this week.

Celina PD said due to the ongoing criminal and legal investigations, the potential remains for additional witnesses to emerge and new charges to be brought forth.