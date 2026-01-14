Celina ISD athletic director, head football coach retires amid backlash over son's child sex abuse arrest

Celina ISD athletic director and head football coach Bill Elliott has announced his retirement Wednesday amid the investigation into his son, who's charged with multiple counts of child sexual abuse involving boys in the district.

This comes after the school board released the results of a third-party investigation into the district's handling of the incident, in which they found no evidence that employees knew or ignored past misconduct allegations against Bill Elliott's son, Caleb Elliott.

Caleb Elliott, a former coach and teacher at Moore Middle School, was arrested in October 2025 after allegations surfaced that he secretly recorded boys changing and coerced them to perform sexual acts. Investigators also found photos and videos on his phone.

Since his son's arrest, Bill Elliott has been on paid, non-disciplinary leave.

In October, he publicly apologized to the community during a school board meeting.

"I want you to know how sorry I am, and my family is," Bill Elliott said, as his voice broke. "I understand your anger. I understand your frustration. I get it — it's horrible." He also called for justice to be served in the case against his son.

Celina ISD sent a letter to parents and staff announcing his retirement Wednesday, sharing the following statement from Bill Elliott: "Over the past 33 years, I have been blessed with the opportunity to create lasting memories and build meaningful relationships that I will carry with me for the rest of my life. I am deeply grateful to Celina ISD for the support and trust extended to me throughout my career, and I wish the district continued success in all its future endeavors."

The district shared its appreciation for Bill Elliott's service and his tenure.

Parents continue calls for accountability

Families of several boys have filed lawsuits accusing Caleb Elliott of abusing students and alleging the district should have known about earlier warning signs.

Celina ISD has said repeatedly that it was never informed of any concerns about Caleb Elliott before his arrest.

"It's been 108 days since we were notified that pictures of our boys were found on Caleb Elliott's phone," one parent told the board. "That's 108 days of not knowing who knew what and waiting for justice."

However, the school board said after interviewing 39 witnesses, the independent investigator, Giana Ortiz, found no evidence that any district employee knew of, ignored or failed to report prior misconduct by Caleb Elliott. The investigation found no evidence supporting allegations of an improper relationship, locker‑room cameras, apology letters, a confrontation with staff or any reason he should have been reported to law enforcement.

"There needs to be a hard look at HR practices in this district," said a parent.

Despite, Bill Elliott's retirement, Moore Middle School Principal Amber Ginn remains on non-disciplinary administrative leave while the district's investigation continues.