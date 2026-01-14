Second leader exits Celina ISD as scandal deepens Celina ISD is facing another major leadership shakeup as Moore Middle School principal Allison Guinn resigns on the same day longtime athletic director and head football coach Bill Elliott announced his retirement. The departures come amid a widening scandal that has divided the fast‑growing community. Elliott’s exit, in particular, has drawn mixed reactions — with some residents relieved and others frustrated — as his decades‑long career ends under controversy. Elliott, whose 33 years in Celina helped shape the district’s storied football legacy, leaves behind a program now overshadowed by the turmoil.