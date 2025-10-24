Celina football coach Bill Elliott placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave following son's child porn charges

Highly successful Celina High School head football coach Bill Elliott has been placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave due to a potential conflict of interest related to the ongoing investigation into his son.

Caleb Elliott, 26, recently resigned from the district and now faces two felony charges — including possession of child pornography — after allegedly recording students in a locker room.

The case has sparked a firestorm of concern and outrage among parents.

Undefeated season under Elliott's leadership

Bill Elliott has served as head coach at Celina High School since 2012, leading the team to a 2024 Class 4A Division I state championship with a perfect 16-0 season. This year, Celina is currently ranked No. 1 in Class 4A Division I, with an 8-0 record.

He publicly apologized to the community during a recent school board meeting.

Principal also placed on leave

In a letter to parents on Friday, Celina ISD Superintendent Dr. Tom Maglisceau announced that Moore Middle School Principal Allison Ginn had also been placed on paid, non-disciplinary leave.

Caleb Elliott had previously served as an eighth-grade football coach and sixth-grade social studies teacher at Moore Middle School.

He was reassigned from Celina High School to Moore Middle School in the summer of 2023, after allegedly having a relationship with a senior student.

Third-party investigator recommended action

The district said the action involving Bill Elliott and Ginn was taken at the recommendation of a third-party investigator.

"To be clear, the investigator has not made findings in any respect; however, based on her preliminary review, and in an abundance of caution, she recommended the district consider placing both employees on non-disciplinary leave pending completion of the independent third-party investigation," Maglisceau said.

Details of the criminal allegations

According to an arrest warrant, investigators say Caleb Elliott recorded several boys in the Moore Middle School locker room during school hours. Police recovered 12 photos from Elliott's phone — all described as meeting the criteria of child pornography and showing young boys in various states of dress and undress.

Lawsuit and state inquiry underway

In the letter, Maglisceau acknowledged the lawsuit filed by the parents of Moore Middle School students against Celina ISD and Caleb Elliott. He also noted state Rep. Jeff Leach's letter sent to Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton requesting a fully independent criminal investigation.

The lawsuit alleges Elliott was caught placing cameras in the locker room during the 2024–25 school year, and the district responded with apology letters but did not terminate him.

Maglisceau said the district will provide the Attorney General's Office and Leach with an update on the status of all pending investigations in this matter.

Two investigations currently in progress

Maglisceau said two investigations are underway: one by the Celina Police Department into alleged criminal conduct and another by an independent third-party investigator hired by the district.

"One of the primary purposes the District retained an independent third-party to conduct an investigation was to ensure there was no possibility of a conflict of interest or effort to 'cover up' information regarding the students' claims," Maglisceau said.

District pauses internal review for now

The district paused its investigation, Maglisceau said, after Celina police asked the district to hold off on its internal investigation to avoid conflict — and that Celina ISD is complying.

He said the scope of the third-party review includes hiring, retention, response to claims, and systemic issues related to Caleb Elliott. He noted that the district terminated Elliott's employment and required him to surrender his teaching certificate.

District promises transparency and updates

Maglisceau said the district will take appropriate action and share results with the community once the investigations are complete.

He urged patience, discernment, and unity, emphasizing Celina's strength and resilience.

CBS News Texas will provide updates as more information becomes available.