Families of 17 additional victims to file new lawsuit over alleged sexual abuse at Celina ISD, attorneys say

Attorneys in one of the ongoing civil lawsuits against Celina ISD and a former teacher and coach Caleb Elliott are holding a news conference in McKinney Wednesday morning to announce they are filing another suit on behalf of 17 victims.

The attorneys also say they will discuss new information they have uncovered.

The new legal action will be at least the fourth civil lawsuit over Elliott's alleged abuse. It claims that Celina ISD ignored repeated warming signs about Elliott's behavior and continued to allow him unsupervised access to students.

According to the lawsuit, Elliott had an improper relationship with a high school student before being transferred to Moore Middle School. The lawsuit claims "the district did not report the relationship to law enforcement or state authorities and instead placed Elliott in a position supervising even younger students at the middle school," a news release from the attorneys says.

Elliott was a teacher and football coach at Moore Middle School and is facing state and federal charges for allegedly photographing and recording boys in the locker room while they were changing. Celina police said last week they have identified 39 victims and are continuing to investigate.

Caleb Elliott's father, Bill Elliott, is the longtime coach of Celina High School's football team whose tenure includes a state championship in 2024. Bill Elliott and Moore Middle School's principal are on leave while the school district and Texas Education Agency investigate the allegations.