CBS Texas producer explains what goes into creating a show on an AR/VR set

CBS Texas recently launched a new augmented reality/virtual reality set, making it the only station in the region to offer the groundbreaking technology.

The new AR/VR set launched on June 23, introducing a new way to deliver weather and news, immersing audiences in the story.

Every week, we'll speak with a different person who has contributed to the project or will work closely with it. This week, CBS Texas sat down with Brenda Lawson, who produces the 11 a.m. news with anchor Karen Borta.

CBS Texas: You were the first producer to ask to move your show to the virtual set. Why?

Brenda Lawson: I've worked at CBS News Texas for nearly three decades. I've seen a lot of changes in that time, but probably nothing as exciting and challenging as doing an entire newscast on an AR/VR set. When I learned we'd be using the set for that purpose, I jumped at it the chance and so did Karen Borta. We've worked together for nearly 30 years and we are so excited to debut this new technology at 11 a.m.!

CBS Texas: What were you doing when you started your career? How different is that from what we do today? What was your favorite era of producing?

Lawson: I started my career in 1992 in Southwest Missouri. During my career, I've gone from editing on tape to digital, low-def to high-def and many other changes. My favorite era of producing was the late 90s and 2000s, when we saw the world change and technology change with it.

CBS Texas: What goes into a producer preparing a show on the AR/VR set?

Lawson: We just started training, so I have a lot to learn. It is a little overwhelming at the beginning because it's a new way of thinking. But it's also fun when you consider it's something new and the possibilities. As far as preparation for a producer, there's a lot more time and thought that goes into it, from content to presentation. We already work closely with our directors, but this will take more choreography. We will also need to rehearse before a show with the anchors and directors to make sure the vision works for everyone.

CBS Texas: Pitch your dream segment on this set.

Lawson: The possibilities are endless! I'm so excited about doing the newscasts this way on a daily basis and coming up with new ideas on how to use the set. I'm also looking forward to doing specials on the set. I can't wait to see what we can do with the Christmas choir special this year. But my dream segment would be the Dallas Cowboys winning the Super Bowl, creating a virtual stadium for AR/VR set and some kind of fan experience!