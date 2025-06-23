CBS Texas unveils new augmented/virtual reality immersive studio

Heat slowly climbing as North Texas heads toward the weekend

CBS Texas is proud to announce the launch of its state-of-the-art Augmented Reality and Virtual Reality (AR/VR) broadcast studio, making it the only station in the region to offer this groundbreaking technology. We recognize the importance of staying current with the latest technology and advancements to enhance the storytelling experience.

The new AR/VR set launched June 23, introducing an exciting way to deliver weather and news, immersing audiences in the story instead of just viewing it.

With the ever-changing and often unpredictable weather across North Texas, meteorologists will be able to use the entire studio as a blank canvas to create realistic 3D weather elements such as clouds, wind streamlines and storm systems.

CBS Texas is committed to providing audiences with quality newscasts that contain valuable information, and the AR/VR studio will help continue that mission.

CBS Bay Area created the proprietary blueprint of the cutting-edge AR/VR technology that's now being implemented across CBS Stations, in CBS News national broadcasts, and streaming on CBS News 24/7.