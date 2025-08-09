Beto O'Rourke's redistricting rally draws crowd in Fort Worth as Texas legal fight escalates

The fight over Texas redistricting is escalating – and Fort Worth became the latest flashpoint Saturday afternoon.

More than 200 people packed the Ridglea Theater for a rally led by former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke.

Focus on fleeing lawmakers' fate

The event focused on the legal and political fallout surrounding Democratic lawmakers who fled the state to block a Republican-backed redistricting plan. The Texas House failed to reach a quorum again on Friday, preventing lawmakers from voting on the new congressional maps, as GOP officials float ousting the absent Democrats from office or seeking civil arrests.

O'Rourke addressed the crowd and responded to a lawsuit filed by Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton. A state judge on Friday barred O'Rourke and his political action committee from financially supporting the Democratic legislators who left Texas.

O'Rourke pushes back on lawsuit

"He thinks we're going to take it right here," O'Rourke said. "But he doesn't understand – in Texas, our knees do not bend."

Paxton seeks to remove Democrats

The legal battle continues to unfold. Paxton is now suing to remove the 13 Democratic lawmakers from office.

Civil warrants issued for return

Meanwhile, the Texas Department of Public Safety has issued civil warrants for their return.

The FBI has declined to comment on how it might assist in the effort.