Judge bars Beto O'Rourke's PAC from funding Texas Democrats in redistricting standoff

A Texas judge has blocked former U.S. Rep. Beto O'Rourke and his political action committee from funding Democratic state lawmakers who left Texas to hold up a Republican-backed redistricting plan that could add five GOP congressional seats.

The temporary restraining order marks an early win for Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton, who sued O'Rourke's PAC — Powered by People — for financially supporting Democrats who fled the state last weekend. The Texas House failed to reach a quorum again on Friday, preventing lawmakers from voting on the new congressional maps, as GOP officials float ousting the absent Democrats from office or seeking civil arrests.

Tarrant County Judge Megan Fahey's order blocks Powered by People from using political funds to pay for travel, hotel or dining for the dozens of Texas legislators who remain in Illinois, California and other states. The group also can't raise money for those purposes.

The order will remain in effect for two weeks, unless Fahey decides to extend it. She scheduled a hearing for Aug. 19.

Fundraising allegations and lawsuit details

Paxton alleges the group engaged in deceptive fundraising and bribery by covering travel and lodging expenses for the lawmakers, who traveled to Illinois and other blue states to deny Republicans a quorum.

The lawsuit claims O'Rourke and Powered by People misled donors by soliciting political contributions that were allegedly used for personal expenses, including private jet travel and luxury accommodations.

"The Beto Bribe buyouts that were bankrolling the runaway Democrats have been officially stopped," Paxton said in a statement. "People like (O'Rourke) believe Texas can be bought. Today, I stopped his deceptive financial influence scheme that attempted to deceive donors and subvert our constitutional process. They told me to 'come and take it,' so I did."

O'Rourke pushes back with countersuit

O'Rourke responded with a countersuit, accusing Paxton of trying to silence dissent and dismantle one of the country's largest voter registration organizations.

"They want to make examples out of those who fight so that others won't," O'Rourke said in a message on X. "Paxton is trying to shut down Powered by People, one of the largest voter registration organizations in the country, because our volunteers fight for voting rights and free elections… the kind of work that threatens the hold that Paxton, Trump, and Abbott have on power in Texas."

Powered by People focuses on organizing volunteers in Texas to register voters, mobilize Democratic-leaning voters and support Democratic candidates. O'Rourke also pointed to the group's efforts during the 2021 winter storm, saying volunteers made more than a million calls to connect seniors to warming centers and purchased nearly $1 million in emergency supplies.

"Now Paxton's filed a restraining order to try to take us out of the fight," O'Rourke said. "He wants to silence me and stop me from leading this organization. He wants to stop us from fighting Trump's attempt to steal the five congressional seats he needs to hang on to power."

Despite the legal setback, O'Rourke said he plans to speak at a rally in Fort Worth on Saturday.

"I'm not going anywhere," he said.

Separate suit targets Democratic lawmakers

Also on Friday, Paxton filed a separate lawsuit against 13 Democratic lawmakers, asking the Texas Supreme Court to declare their seats vacant for abandoning the state during the special legislative session.