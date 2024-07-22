Watch CBS News
Below average temperatures stick around North Texas, rain chances to increase

By Scott Padgett

Cool, rainy week ahead for North Texas
Cool, rainy week ahead for North Texas 02:36

NORTH TEXAS – For some North Texans, rain in the form of scattered showers and storms is a welcome relief from the typical dry days of July.

However, for parts of Dallas-Fort Worth, the rain caused misery, especially along I-635 and Garland Road Monday morning. During a three hour time frame, between 1.5"-4" of rain fell, causing flash flooding.

wx1.png
With the ongoing flooding and heavy rain, the National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for portions of Dallas, Rockwall and Kaufman counties until 9:45 a.m. Monday.

wx2.png
A stationary front is draped across the south sides of North Texas and will slowly weaken through the day. However, with it still in place there is a chance of scattered showers and storms through the morning hours and then again later this afternoon. 

wx3.png
wx4.png
There isn't a severe threat with these storms but it is evident that the biggest threat is the potential of localized flooding and maybe a damaging wind gust. 

Most of the activity will dissipate after the sun sets tonight but there is another chance of some scattered showers tomorrow with leftover energy from today's storms providing the lift for these showers to develop.

wx5.png
This week looks to be a cooler than average week ahead with more cloud cover forecasted and a series of upper-level shortwaves to enhance any rain potential. Later this week and into the weekend that chance increased to 40% which is a sharp contrast to the lower rain chances each day this week.

Enjoy the cooler-than-average temperatures this week because North Texas heats back to near 100 degrees by the end of the month.

wx6.png
