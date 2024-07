DALLAS – Flash flooding Monday morning caused a portion of I-635 to shut down.

Texas Department of Transportation

Westbound I-635 at Garland Road in Dallas is shut down due to being completely flooded.

Two vehicles were disabled in the middle of the road. At one point, water was up to the windshield of the vehicles.

Texas Department of Transportation cameras show traffic backed up about five miles. Delays are an estimated hour and a half.

Alternate routes include Northwest Highway.