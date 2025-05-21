Another beautiful day ahead in North Texas before storm chances return

Mostly sunny skies ahead of potential rain Memorial Day weekend in North Texas

Another beautiful spring day is ahead for North Texans, but Memorial Day weekend brings back rain chances.

Wednesday morning across North Texas was refreshing, with dewpoints in the 50s and temperatures nearly 25 degrees cooler than the same time on Tuesday.

CBS News Texas

The refreshing lower dew points won't last long – moisture will increase by Thursday, bringing dewpoints back to the 60s and 70s thanks to a warm front lifting through North Texas. You'll notice the humidity and it will feel warmer than the 90-degree high temperature.

CBS News Texas

A few isolated showers or storms are possible Thursday as a warm front lifts through North Texas, combined with a dryline developing to the west.

CBS News Texas

Looking ahead into the holiday weekend, North Texas will see a really nice day on Saturday with sunny skies and a high temperature in the lower 90s. However, the chance of widespread rain and some storms could return on Sunday as a cold front approaches.

CBS News Texas

As of Wednesday, Sunday could be mostly dry but the later in the afternoon it gets, the higher the rain chances.

Memorial Day will be mostly cloudy and with the front still over the southeast sides of North Texas, scattered shower chances remain at 40%. It will be a good idea to have a plan B in place this holiday weekend.

CBS News Texas