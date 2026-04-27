Neighbors mourn after deadly North Texas storms leave communities in shock

Springtown resident Theresa Rohloff is trying to make sense of the devastation left behind after Saturday night's storms.

"It took out some of those poles, you know you can see the poles are all, so it had to be pretty good to take out those poles," said Rohloff.

Rohloff's neighbor, 69-year-old Kathleen Lietzke, died from winds produced by the storm.

"She [Lietzke's daughter] came over last night at midnight and on Saturday night and knocked on our door to check on us and to let us know that her mother died," Rohloff told CBS News Texas. "They said it [her body] was underneath all the rubble. My husband saw it from the roof, and he knew there was a house there, a little house, he said it was just leveled, there was nothing there, and her car, it was pretty much squished in, so we don't know what was on top of it."

Lietzke's family, who declined an interview, tells CBS News Texas she was a mother of two and a hard worker who would do anything for the people she loved.

"She was really a sweet lady, cause if she'd see us, she would wave at me, and she'd say hi," said Rohloff.

About 30 miles north, in Runaway Bay, 52-year-old Juan Madrid died in a tornado that hit. His family tells CBS News Texas that he was a landscaper and a father of four. They said his wife and two of their children were also injured.

Both families are now planning funeral arrangements.

Monday night, many in Parker and Wise counties said they're thankful to be alive.

"I can't imagine the heartbreak they're experiencing right now," said David Scholl, a neighbor of Lietzke. "My heart goes out to them."