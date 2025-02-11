After a rainy day, prepare for more showers and colder temperatures in North Texas

Cold front, more rain on the way to North Texas overnight

Following a soggy Tuesday morning, we're mainly dry into the evening, with gray skies and cool temps.

Rain then returns later Tuesday night, as we get closer to the 10 p.m. to midnight timeframe.

We'll be looking at scattered rain, with some heavy pockets, and the chance for a few isolated thunderstorms during the early Wednesday morning hours, and for part of the morning commute.

Rain then looks to taper by the end of the commute, and we start to dry out.

We hang onto the clouds, however, with the potential for fog during the morning.

Temperatures remain cool, with highs only looking to top out close to 50.

A cold front sweeps through Wednesday into Thursday, leading to even colder air by Thursday morning, with air temps in the 20s, but feels-like temps in the teens.

Highs Thursday look to top out in the lower 40s.

By Friday, Valentine's Day, we're looking at a mix of sun and clouds, with highs warming back to the middle 50s.

We have a low-end chance for an isolated shower or two, primarily later into the evening, and overnight into Saturday.

Saturday will be a warmer, but breezy day, with the chance for a few light, spotty showers during the morning. Expect more cloud coverage, with highs in the mid to upper 60s, even close to 70 for some. However, this is out ahead of another cold front, which knocks temps back into the 40s by Sunday.