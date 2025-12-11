Above-average temperatures continue in North Texas, cold front on the way by Sunday for BMW Dallas Marathon runners

Temperatures this morning are noticeably cooler across North Texas.

Expect to wake up to the 30s on Thursday with "feels-like" temperatures at or below freezing in some areas. While it may be a cold start, temperatures rise up into the mid-60s by this afternoon, with some western counties reaching the lower 70s.

CBS News Texas

A ridge of high pressure will continue the above-average temperatures and plenty of sunshine through Saturday.

By Saturday evening, a strong, but mainly dry cold front moves through, bringing breezy winds and much colder temperatures on Sunday. Recent models have dropped temperatures even further, with "feels-like" temperatures in the 20s on Sunday morning and highs only reaching the 40s. It will be cold for those running in the BMW Dallas Marathon.

Fortunately, the cold spell will be short-lived. Temperatures will quickly start to warm up next week and North Texas will be back in the 70s by next Wednesday.

Looking ahead even further to the middle of the month and into Christmas, temperatures will likely stay well above average with highs mainly in the upper 60s and lower 70s.