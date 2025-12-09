The BMW Dallas Marathon Festival returns this weekend. Here's how to make sure you don't miss out.

Tal Robinson established the BMW Dallas Marathon in 1971 with a 26.2-mile race. At the time, he placed a $25 advertisement in Runner's World, inviting runners from across the country to come to Dallas, according to the BMW Dallas Marathon website.

In 2012, a renewed partnership with the City of Dallas and a rebranding campaign introduced the Dallas Marathon brand.

The 2025 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival kicks off Friday, Dec. 12, with the Friday Night Lights Mile — a two-lap run in a Grand Prix style around the Dallas City Hall Plaza — in collaboration with CBS News Texas.

Where can I watch?

CBS News Texas is the official broadcast media partner of the 2025 BMW Dallas Marathon Festival. CBS News Texas will air a special broadcast from 7 a.m. until around 8 a.m. on CBS 11.

You can also stream all the festivities from 7 a.m. until 11 a.m. on CBSNewsTexas.com, the CBS News app and Pluto TV.

Just download the CBS News app. Click on the live tab at the bottom of the screen, and click on the CBS News Texas live stream channel.

What's happening?

Sunday's races kick off at 8 a.m. and consist of a full marathon, a half marathon, a half marathon walk and a 50K Ultra Marathon. The Shell Energy Relays also take place, consisting of a half or full marathon relay.

Saturday's events include an 8K, a 5K, a 5-person 5K Team Challenge and a 100-meter dash for kids.

Where is it?

With the Omni Dallas Hotel serving as the official headquarters for the race, the course starts and finishes in Downtown Dallas, showcasing the best landmarks and neighborhoods.

What time does it start?

The start time for runners in the marathon, half-marathon, 50K Ultra and the relays is 8 a.m.

What will the weather be like?

As of this writing, runners can expect partly cloudy skies with a high of 51 degrees and winds up to 15 mph.