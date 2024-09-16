Above-average temperatures in North Texas to increase throughout the week

Grab the sunglasses and sunscreen for Monday, because another sunny day is ahead for most of North Texas.

There may be a bit of cloud cover in the eastern counties of the region on Monday and Tuesday from the remnants of Hurricane Francine spinning over Arkansas and Missouri.

Temperatures warm above average every day this week, with the days getting hotter through Friday. That is when the axis of the Southern Plains high-pressure system will be closest to North Texas.

The hottest temperature will be on Friday, with a high of 97. That's about 10 degrees above average for this time of year, just two days ahead of the autumnal equinox. After that, temperatures will start to cool back down toward normal levels.