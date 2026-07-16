Live Updates: Life-threatening flooding hits parts of Texas as water rescues are underway
What to know about the Texas flooding
- The National Weather Service said a "large and deadly flood wave" was barreling down the same river wrecked by floods last summer, where two dozen children and counselors were killed at Camp Mystic.
- Four other rivers in Central and South Texas have also reached the major flood stage.
- Forecasters warned residents to "move to higher ground now" as rivers rose hour by hour, turning them into fast-moving seas of white water.
- Officials confirmed at least one person has died in the floods.
Abbott: Rapidly rising rivers through Thursday and into Friday
The X account for Gov. Abbott's press office posted video from an interview he did Thursday morning with Bloomberg, along with more information about the state's rescue efforts.
Sirens worked as designed, with one exception, Gov. Abbott says
Since the 2025 Hill Country flooding, emergency sirens have been installed in parts of the state susceptible to river floods that did not previously have sirens.
Gov. Abbott said Thursday that all of the new sirens worked, except for one. That did not go off immediately when it was triggered at 4 a.m, but it did go off when it was triggered again five mins later.
1,300+ people engaged in rescue and response efforts, Gov. Abbott says
Texas Gov. Abbott provided more information about the state's response to the flooding in Central and Southwestern Texas. Speaking an an unrelated event, Abbott said that over 1,300 personnel were engaged in response and rescues, with at least 70 people rescued so far.
The state is using helicopters and drones to find people who may be stranded, he said, and rescuers are working on evacuating them.
Abbott also said he will be traveling to the affected regions in the next 24 hours.
Memorial cross for 2025 flood victims taken over by flood waters
A memorial cross put up at the Center Point Volunteer Fire Department to honor the lives lost in the 2025 flooding in Central Texas was standing in flood waters on Thursday morning as torrential rain moved across the area and forced rivers out of their banks.
One fatality confirmed, Gov. Abbott says
Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, speaking at an unrelated event Thursday morning, said that one person in Kerr County was confirmed killed so far connected to the flooding.
Abbott said the person who died was not a camper at one of the many summer camps in the area. "I am informed that none of those camps are facing any type of danger," he said.
Camp safety is still top of mind for many in Texas just over a year after 25 campers and two counselors at Camp Mystic died when the Guadalupe River flooded in the early morning hours of July 4.
CBS Austin is reporting that the death happened while Travis County Star Flight, its emergency helicopter rescue service, was conducting a rescue mission.
How much rain has fallen in Central and Southwest Texas
Uvalde County, between San Antonio and the Mexico border, has received at least 20 inches of rain in the past few days. That is just a few inches shy of the yearly average for the area.
Kerrville, northeast of Uvalde, is not the epicenter of the flooding like it was on July 4 of 2025 when more than 100 people died when the Guadalupe River flooded. However, there is still widespread, potentially catastrophic flooding in the area after 15 inches of rainfall.
The National Weather Service has a flash flood emergency in place, which is the highest threat designation. It indicates an imminent threat to life.
Which rivers in Texas are flooding
The National Weather Prediction Service shows the following Texas rivers at major flood stage as of 10:30 a.m. Thursday:
- A flash flood warning is in place for the Pedernales River, near Fredericksburg and Johnson City.
- A flash flood warning is in place for the Sabinal River, between Uvalde and Hondo
- A flash flood warning is in place for the Frio River, near Uvalde and Concan.
- A flash flood warning is in place for the Nueces and West Nueces rivers, near Uvalde and Bracketville.
- A flash flood warning is in place for the Guadalupe River, near Kerrville and Comfort.