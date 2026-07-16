Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund launches as dangerous flooding continues

Relief efforts in the Texas Hill Country are already underway as life-threatening flooding continues across the region.

CBS News Texas

The Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country has launched the Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund to support those affected by the disaster.

Last year, following the July 4 flooding of the Guadalupe River, the foundation raised more than $150 million to help people get back into their homes. Leaders say they are not waiting for the waters to subside before making sure the community has what it needs to begin recovery efforts.

Earlier today, Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country CEO Austin Dickson sat down with CBS News Texas to discuss what the community needs right now.

"It would be accurate to say it's definitely a gut punch that it's put us back on our heels a little bit," Dickson said. "The community is reeling. The community is sad not only for what has been damaged or destroyed or lost this year, but also triggering memories of what happened a year ago and how much loss and grief, that the community and people around Texas have carried all year."

When asked what the organization needs most right now and in the months ahead, Dickson said financial donations are the most effective way to help.

"The easiest, best, safest, and most helpful thing that anyone can do. Always. And a disaster, and especially now, is to make an online donation," Dickson said. "We've created the Texas Hill Country Flood Relief Fund here at the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country as a place for people to donate."

Despite the devastation, Dickson said he remains hopeful about the recovery process.

"I'm not hopeful and optimistic about our mission going forward because I know how recovery goes. Having been a part of it for a year," he said. "And recovery is a hopeful exercise that is healing and is restoring to individuals, to households, and communities. And it's also a group project."

"And I have seen the most amazing stories of human resilience and human nature in the past year, and I suspect that those stories will increase even more this next year as we repair and rebuild," Dickson said.

"So I am hopeful and looking optimistically towards the future, because we're not going to rebuild what we lost or we're going to rebuild what comes next. And that's exciting."

Those interested in donating to the relief fund can visit the Community Foundation of the Texas Hill Country's website at CommunityFoundation.net.