Collapsed bridge leaves Cade Loop residents stranded as Hill Country flood recovery lags

Parts of the Texas Hill Country are beginning to dry out after days of extreme flooding, but some neighborhoods remain completely cut off – including Cade Loop, where about 100 residents have been stranded for two days.

The only road in and out of the neighborhood, a bridge over the Guadalupe River, collapsed near the bank, leaving homeowners with no way to drive into town.

Many of the residents are older, and the detour they're now forced to take is dangerous: a steep climb over loose rocks and rushing water.

For those willing to make the trek, even simple tasks – like picking up lunch – have become risky.

"This is pretty unbelievable. We thought that last year was one of those once‑in‑a‑lifetime things," said Kerr County resident Chris McClain.

Homeowners say they've been relying on the supplies they have, but cabin fever is setting in. Some attempted to cross the riverbank on Thursday, only to realize how treacherous the path had become.

"360 days of the year this is gorgeous, but two years in a row it's been tough," McClain said. "Outside of that, it's a beautiful place to live out here in Texas Hill Country."

Watching residents navigate the rocks was tense – one misstep could lead to a serious injury. Those who do cross often have a family member waiting in a vehicle on the other side to drive them home.

Despite the danger, some say they're prepared for situations like this.

"We have enough supplies. We've lived up here for a couple years," another resident said. "We get cut off on occasion by ice and floods and things like that, so we're prepared."

With the bridge washed away, officials say it may be some time before access is restored. For now, Cade Loop residents are relying on each other and finding ways to manage until help arrives.