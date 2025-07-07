Camp Mystic confirms 27 campers and counselors killed in Texas flooding

What to know about Texas flood victims

What to know about Texas flood victims

At least 27 campers and counselors from Camp Mystic in Texas died in devastating flash flooding that swept through the region, the camp announced Monday. More than 80 people have died in the flooding that struck Texas Hill Country on Friday.

"Our hearts are broken alongside our families that are enduring this unimaginable tragedy," the camp said in a statement on its website. "We are praying for them constantly."

The camp expressed gratitude for the support it's received from people in the wake of the devastating floods.

"We ask for your continued prayers, respect and privacy for each of our families affected," the camp said. "May the Lord continue to wrap His presence around all of us."

About 750 children were at the camp when the flooding struck, Kerr County Sheriff Larry Leitha has said. Camp Mystic describes itself as a private Christian summer camp for girls located on the banks of the Guadalupe River.

The river rapidly rose early on the Fourth of July, catching many people off guard. Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told reporters Friday the river rose about 26 feet in 45 minutes.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott has described the devastation at the camp as "nothing short of horrific" after visiting the site over the weekend.

"It, and the river running beside it, were horrendously ravaged in ways unlike I've seen in any natural disaster," Abbott wrote on social media. "The height the rushing water reached to the top of cabins was shocking. We won't stop until we find every girl who was in those cabins."

Items lie scattered inside a cabin at Camp Mystic after deadly flooding in Kerr County, Texas, July 5, 2025. Reuters/Sergio Flores

Camp Mystic's owner and director Dick Eastland died while trying to save girls at the camp, according to local media reports.

The catastrophic flooding has triggered a massive response from authorities conducting rescue and recovery missions.

According to Abbott, more than 1,500 state personnel have been deployed to the flood zone.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.

and contributed to this report.